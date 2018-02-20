English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Extra-Budgetary Support for Urban Housing Scheme
The scheme got allocation at Rs 6,505 crore for Budget 2018-19 as compared to Rs 6,042.81 crore in 2017-18. However, additional budgetary resources of Rs 25,000 crore was also proposed for the scheme to be raised outside the general budget.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved extra-budgetary support for government's flagship housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an official source said.
Under the PMAY(U), the housing and urban affairs ministry targets construction of about 1.2 crore houses for the urban poor.
The scheme got allocation at Rs 6,505 crore for Budget 2018-19 as compared to Rs 6,042.81 crore in 2017-18. However, additional budgetary resources of Rs 25,000 crore was also proposed for the scheme to be raised outside the general budget. In urban areas, the assistance has been sanctioned for construction of over 39 lakh houses so far.
Also Watch
Under the PMAY(U), the housing and urban affairs ministry targets construction of about 1.2 crore houses for the urban poor.
The scheme got allocation at Rs 6,505 crore for Budget 2018-19 as compared to Rs 6,042.81 crore in 2017-18. However, additional budgetary resources of Rs 25,000 crore was also proposed for the scheme to be raised outside the general budget. In urban areas, the assistance has been sanctioned for construction of over 39 lakh houses so far.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes