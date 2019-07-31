English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Increasing Strength of SC Judges from 31 to 33 Excluding CJI
Once Parliament gives approval to the bill, the apex court will have a sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved increasing the strength of Supreme Court judges from 30 to 33, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
He said now the Supreme Court would have 33 judges, besides the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
