English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves India-Kuwait Pact on Domestic Workers; Move to Benefit Over 3 Lakh Indians
The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement between India and Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers, a move that will benefit over 3 lakh Indians, including 90,000 women working in the Gulf country.
The Memorandum of Understanding provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers in Kuwait, a statement said.
The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.
A joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MoU. This will also promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries.
"Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers are deployed in Kuwait. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers," the statement added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Memorandum of Understanding provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers in Kuwait, a statement said.
The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.
A joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MoU. This will also promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries.
"Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers are deployed in Kuwait. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers," the statement added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results