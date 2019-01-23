LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabinet Approves India-Kuwait Pact on Domestic Workers; Move to Benefit Over 3 Lakh Indians

The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves India-Kuwait Pact on Domestic Workers; Move to Benefit Over 3 Lakh Indians
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement between India and Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers, a move that will benefit over 3 lakh Indians, including 90,000 women working in the Gulf country.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers in Kuwait, a statement said.

The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.

A joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MoU. This will also promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries.

"Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers are deployed in Kuwait. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers," the statement added.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram