The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved three out of six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed phase IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.Finance minister Arun Jaitley shared this information with reporters at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors have been approved by the Cabinet in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor will improve connectivity to the national capital's airport.The phase IV project's three corridors with a total length of 61.679 km will have 17 underground and 29 elevated stations. Out of its total length, 22.359 km will be underground and 39.32 km will be built as elevated section.The Union minister said the total completion cost of these three metro corridors will be Rs 24,948.65 crore.Asked whether the Centre will accept the 50-50 per cent operational-loss condition imposed by Delhi's AAP dispensation while approving the Phase-IV project, Puri said the government will "go ahead".He said these three new corridors will reduce congestion on roads, thus helping in minimising pollution caused by motor vehicles.The Aerocity-Tughlakabad metro corridor will have 15 stations -- Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj Sector-D, Masoodpur, Kishangarh, Mehrauli, Lado Sarai, Saket, Saket G Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Tigri, Anandmayee Marg Junction, Tughlakabad Railway Colony and Tughlakabad.The R K Ashram-Janakpuri West corridor will have 25 stations. R K Ashram, Motiakhan, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, GhantaGhar/SabziMandi, Rajpura, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Mukundpur, Bhalaswa, MukarbaChowk, BadliMor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, MadhubanChowk, DeepaliChowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, PeeragarhiChowk, PaschimVihar, Meerabagh, Keshopur, Krishan Park Extension and Janakpuri West will come under this corridor.In the Maujpur-Mukundpur corridor, there will be six stations -- Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, KhajuriKhas, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village and Burari.The other three proposed corridors which have not yet been approved by the Union Cabinet are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.On being asked why the government did not approve these three corridors, Puri said that there was urgent need for mobilisation as the fourth phase of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was already delayed, and these corridors will be approved later.With the Centre's approval, the improved connectivity will offer commuters more options of travel by optimisation of routes. On completion of these corridors, Delhi Metro commuters will have more interchange stations which will connect the new corridors with the existing lines of the rapid transit system.