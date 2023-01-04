CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Cabinet Approves Naming of Airport at Goa's Mopa After Manohar Parrikar
1-MIN READ

Cabinet Approves Naming of Airport at Goa's Mopa After Manohar Parrikar

PTI

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 21:02 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said 40 lakh passengers will use the Mopa airport every year, which could rise to 3.5 crore passengers.(Special Arrangement)

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa, the statement said

The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for naming of Greenfield International Airport at Goa’s Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

“To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as ‘Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa’," the Cabinet said in a statement.

The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa, the statement said.

