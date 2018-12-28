English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves New Commissions for Indian Medicine System and Homeopathy
The draft bill is aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education of Indian medicine sector in lines with the National Medical Commission proposed for setting up for the allopathy system of medicine.
Representative Image
New Delhi: The cabinet has approved the setting up of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2018 that provides for conducting overall education of traditional medicine system of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa — commonly known as Tibetan system of medicine, it was announced on Friday.
The cabinet has also approved the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2018, that proposes setting up a new panel entrusted with conducting overall education of Homoeopathy.
Informing the cabinet's Thursday decisions, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the new Bill on Indian system of medicines also proposes conducting a common entrance exam for practitioners and an eligibility test for teachers.
"We are committed to enhancing the quality of Indian system medicines. It is equally important to have value addition in terms of quality, eligibility and a system which produces quality practitioners and teachers," said Prasad giving details of the new bills.
The NCIM Bill, seeks to replace the existing regulator Central Council for Indian Medicine (CCIM) with a new body to ensure transparency.
The draft Bill provides for the constitution of a National Commission with four autonomous boards entrusted with conducting overall education of Ayurveda, under Board of Ayurveda and Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa under Board of Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa.
It also proposes a common entrance exam and an exit exam, which all graduates will have to clear to get practicing licenses. Further, a teacher's eligibility test has been proposed to assess the standard of teachers before appointment and promotions.
The draft bill is aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education of Indian medicine sector in lines with the National Medical Commission proposed for setting up for the allopathy system of medicine.
The National Commission for Homeopathy, Bill, seeks to replace the existing regulator Central Council for Homeopathy (CCH) with a new body to ensure transparency.
The draft bill provides for constitution of a National Commission with three autonomous boards entrusted with conducting overall education of Homeopathy.
The three boards are — Homoeopathy Education Board, the Board of Assessment and Rating to assess and grant permission to educational institutions of Homoeopathy and Board of Ethics and Registration of Practitioners of Homoeopathy to maintain a national register and ethical issues relating to practice are under the National Commission for Homeopathy.
The proposed law also provides a common entrance exam and an exit exam which all graduates will have to clear to get practice licences. Further, a teacher's eligibility test has been proposed to assess the standard of teachers before appointment and promotions.
