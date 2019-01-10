English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Proposal for Establishing Three New AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat
The AIIMS at Vijaynagar in Samba, Jammu, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore, the one at Awantipora in Pulwama, Kashmir, at a cost of Rs 1,828 crore and the AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for establishing three new AIIMS — two in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Gujarat.
The AIIMS at Vijaynagar in Samba, Jammu, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore, the one at Awantipora in Pulwama, Kashmir, at a cost of Rs 1,828 crore and the AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore, an official statement said.
Expressing gratitude, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the approval follows the prime minister's vision and upholds the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
"Two new AIIMS, one each for Jammu Region and Kashmir Region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister under the Prime Minister's Development Package, and AIIMS in Gujarat was announced by the Finance Minister in his budget speech," Nadda said.
He said setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but will also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region.
"The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty healthcare to the population closer to their homes, while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under the National Health Mission (NHM)," the minister said.
Construction of the new AIIMS is fully funded by the central government. The operations and maintenance expenses on new AIIMS are also borne by the Centre, he said.
Terming it historic, Nadda further said that setting up of new AIIMS in the states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non faculty posts.
He said each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 BSc (nursing) seats, and the new AIIMS will have 15-20 super specialty departments.
"Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds. As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month," he added.
The AIIMS at Vijaynagar in Samba, Jammu, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,661 crore, the one at Awantipora in Pulwama, Kashmir, at a cost of Rs 1,828 crore and the AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore, an official statement said.
Expressing gratitude, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the approval follows the prime minister's vision and upholds the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
"Two new AIIMS, one each for Jammu Region and Kashmir Region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister under the Prime Minister's Development Package, and AIIMS in Gujarat was announced by the Finance Minister in his budget speech," Nadda said.
He said setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but will also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region.
"The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty healthcare to the population closer to their homes, while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under the National Health Mission (NHM)," the minister said.
Construction of the new AIIMS is fully funded by the central government. The operations and maintenance expenses on new AIIMS are also borne by the Centre, he said.
Terming it historic, Nadda further said that setting up of new AIIMS in the states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non faculty posts.
He said each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) seats and 60 BSc (nursing) seats, and the new AIIMS will have 15-20 super specialty departments.
"Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds. As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results