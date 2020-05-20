INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cabinet Approves Proposal to Give Free Grains to 8 Crore Migrants

Representative image.

Representative image.

The allocation will ease the hardships faced by migrant/stranded migrants due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19, an official release said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Share this:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for distribution of 5 kg foodgrains from the central pool for free to 8 crore migrant workers for two months.


Last week, the government had announced providing free of cost about 5 kg foodgrain per month for May and June as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore 'AtmaNirbhar' package to tackle the economic slump resulting from COVID-19.


"The allocation will ease the hardships faced by migrant/stranded migrants due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19," an official release said.


It would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs 2,982.27 crore.


Further, the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer's margin/additional dealer margin will account for about 127.25 crore which will be borne fully by the central government, it said.


Accordingly, the total subsidy from the central government is estimated at about Rs 3,109.52 crore, it added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading