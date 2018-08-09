English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cabinet Approves Provision of Bail in Triple Talaq Bill After Opposition Pressure
The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives.
Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties.
Under the amendments cleared on Thursday, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail, the sources said. The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.
A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.
