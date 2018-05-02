Cabinet Approves Rejig of Programme for Minorities

: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal for the renaming and restructuring of the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs as "Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram".The CCEA also approved its continuation for the remaining period of the 14th Finance Commission - until March 31, 2020.Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the cabinet meeting, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the restructured programme would have more flexibility and better geographic reach."The cabinet has approved far-reaching changes for the benefit of minority communities," Prasad said.He said the restructured programme would provide better socio-economic infrastructure facilities to the minorities, particularly in the fields of education, health and skill development.The criteria for identification of minority concentration towns and clusters of villages had also been rationalised by lowering the population percentage criteria for minority communities, he added.