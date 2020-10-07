Cabinet Approves Revised Cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union minister Piyush Goyal said. Estimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and the target date of completion is December, 2021.

The total route length of the project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations, Goyal said, briefing reporters on the Cabinet decision. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters, an official spokesperson tweeted.