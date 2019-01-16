English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Revised Cost to Construct 13 Central Universities
The universities will be constructed in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (two), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, for which the previous UPA government had given approval under the Central University Act, 2009.
File photo of Piyush Goyal.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for Revised Cost of Estimate (RCE) for the construction of 13 new central universities, to facilitate completion of the project within 36 months.
The universities will be constructed in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (two), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, for which the previous UPA government had given approval under the Central University Act, 2009.
"This would increase access to higher education and set exemplary standards for other universities to emulate. It will also help in minimising the regional imbalances in educational facilities," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
Goyal said the Cabinet has given its approval for incurring an expenditure of Rs 3,639.32 crore for these universities for recurring cost and creation of necessary infrastructure for completion of the campuses, and alleged that the previous Cabinet during the UPA regime gave approval of Rs 3,000 for the purpose.
He said the Cabinet has also given ex-post facto approval for an amount of Rs 1,474.65 crore.
Goyal said the total estimated cost of the construction of these universities would be Rs 8,113 crore.
The universities will be constructed in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (two), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, for which the previous UPA government had given approval under the Central University Act, 2009.
"This would increase access to higher education and set exemplary standards for other universities to emulate. It will also help in minimising the regional imbalances in educational facilities," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
Goyal said the Cabinet has given its approval for incurring an expenditure of Rs 3,639.32 crore for these universities for recurring cost and creation of necessary infrastructure for completion of the campuses, and alleged that the previous Cabinet during the UPA regime gave approval of Rs 3,000 for the purpose.
He said the Cabinet has also given ex-post facto approval for an amount of Rs 1,474.65 crore.
Goyal said the total estimated cost of the construction of these universities would be Rs 8,113 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run
- Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- Volkswagen to Object to Certain Recommendations of NGT-Formed Panel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results