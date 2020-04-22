Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
2-min read

Cabinet Approves Rs 15,000 Crore Package for Fighting COVID-19, to be Utilised in 3 Phases

These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cabinet Approves Rs 15,000 Crore Package for Fighting COVID-19, to be Utilised in 3 Phases
Sanitation workers- frontline warriors during COVID-19 outbreak.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 15,000 crore for what it calls ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'. The funds will be utilized in 3 phases while for immediate COVID-19 emergency response, provision of an amount of Rs 7,774 crore has been kept.

Meanwhile the rest of the amount will be used for medium-term support for the next 1-4 years, which will be provided under the mission mode approach, said the government on Wednesday.

"The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit COVID-19 in India through the development of diagnostics and COVID-dedicated treatment facilities, centralized procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs required for treatment of infected patients, strengthen and build resilient National and State health systems to support prevention and preparedness for future disease outbreaks, setting up of laboratories and bolster surveillance activities, biosecurity preparedness, pandemic research and proactively engage communities and conduct risk communication activities," said a government statement.

These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Phase 1, the health ministry with the support of all the other ministries has already undertaken several activities. Additional funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore is released under the package to states and UTs, for strengthening of existing health facilities as COVID Dedicated Hospitals, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Care Centers. Detailed guidelines, protocols and advisory for quarantine, isolation, testing, treatment, disease containment, decontamination, social distancing and surveillance has already been made. Meanwhile, identification hotspots and appropriate containment strategies are also in full swing.

Talking about India's testing facilities, the government said, "Diagnostics laboratories network has been expanded and our testing capacity is increasing everyday. In fact, leveraging on the existing multi-disease testing platforms under NationalAA TB Elimination Programme, orders for procurement of 13 lakhs diagnostic kits have been placed to augment COVID-19 testing."

All health workers including Community Health Volunteers (ASHAs) have been covered with insurance. Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), N95 masks and ventilators, testing kits and drugs for treatment are being procured centrally, said the government.

However, the major share of the expenditure will be used for mounting robust emergency response, strengthening National and State health systems followed by strengthening pandemic research and multi-sector national institutions and platforms. It will be done for community engagement and risk communications and implementation, management, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation components.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 to ensure safety of India's medical fraternity with steep fines and making any attack on them a cognisable and non-bailable crime.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres