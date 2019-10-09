Cabinet Approves Rs 5.5 Lakh Package for PoK Families Who Initially Settled Outside J&K
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the resettlement package for those PoK families who had settled in Jammu and Kashmir after partition on separate occasions.
A "istorical wrong has been corrected by the government, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time payment of Rs 5.5 lakh as a resettlement package for the 5,300 displaced families which had come from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and initially settled outside Jammu and Kashmir but later relocated to the state.
A "historical wrong" has been corrected by the government, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the resettlement package for those PoK families who had settled in Jammu and Kashmir after partition on separate occasions.
The families which had come from PoK but had settled outside Jammu and Kashmir were left out of the package, Javadekar said.
These families had later resettled in Jammu and Kashmir. Now 5,300 such families have been included in the resettlement package, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11