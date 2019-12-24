Jharkhand result tally
Cabinet Approves Rs 6,000 Crore Atal Bhujal Yojana For Sustainable Groundwater Resources
The scheme will cover 8,350 villages of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a Rs 6,000 crore scheme for sustainable management of groundwater resources, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The scheme will cover 8,350 villages of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.
The scheme envisages active participation of the communities in various activities such as the formation of water user associations, monitoring and disseminating groundwater data, water budgeting, preparation and implementation of gram panchayat-wise water security plans and information, education and communication (IEC) activities related to sustainable groundwater management.
