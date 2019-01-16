Cabinet Approves Signing of MoU Between India, Australia on Mines Safety

The government on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between India and Australia on mines safety.The approval was given by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The Union Cabinet...has given its approval for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and Department of Natural Resource Mines and Energy, Queensland Government, Australia through the Safety in Mines, Testing and Research Station (SIMTARS)," according to an official statement.SIMTARS is known to have exclusive expertise in mines safety management systems.The pact will help in establishing a partnership between DGMS and SIMTARS for the implementation of a risk-based safety management system, providing training, modernising R&D laboratory of DGMS, organising, conference, seminar and other technical meetings, setting up occupations safety and health academy and a national mines disaster centre.The MoU will become operative from the date of signing and remain in effect for three years.Mining accident rates in Australia is the lowest in the world. Australia has pioneered in conceptualising and implementing risk-based safety management plans for the mining sector using the technique of hazard identification and risk assessment.