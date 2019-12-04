Cabinet Clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, to be Taken Up in Parliament Next Week
The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Members of the North-East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) stage a protest against the Centre’s move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Shillong. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Bill was cleared in a key cabinet meeting on Wednesday and will be taken up in the Parliament next week, sources said.
The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), sources said.
The groups, including the influential All Assam Students Union, had reportedly conveyed to the home minister their concerns on the bill and how the proposed legislation could affect the indigenous people of the Northeast.
A large section of people and a few organisations in the Northeast have opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.
The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a few other political parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill, claiming that citizenship can't be given on the basis of religion.
Last week, 12 non-BJP MPs belonging to the Northeast urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude the northeastern states from the purview of the proposed bill, saying if it comes into effect the tribal population of the region will be vulnerable to displacement.
The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got the Lok Sabha's approval. But the government did not introduce it in Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast.
The bill lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.
According to the previous bill, those who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will benefit from the proposed legislation after it becomes an act.
Amidst a clamour for withdrawal of the bill, the students' union and alumni association of Cotton University decided to ban the entry of members of the ruling BJP, RSS and other organisations supporting the bill into the varsity.
(With PTI inputs)
