Cabinet Committee Approves Creation of Dept of Military Affairs to Be Headed by Chief of Defence Staff
Government sources said the Chief of Defence Staff will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Union Defence Minister on tri-services matters. The three chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective services.
New Delhi The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, official sources said.
The CCS also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS, they said.
In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 had announced that India will have a CDS as head of the tri-services. Days after his announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.
Government sources said the armed forces will fall under the ambit of the Department of Military Affairs, which will have appropriate expertise to manage military affairs and will be headed by the CDS, news agency ANI reported. The Department of Military Affairs will have an appropriate mix of civilian and military officers, they added.
The sources said the CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Union Defence Minister on tri-services matters. The three chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective services. The CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three service chiefs, added the sources.
The CDS post will be held by a four-star General who will not be eligible to hold any government post after demitting the office, said the sources. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for period of five years after demitting the office of the CDS.
