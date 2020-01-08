Cabinet Committee Recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended holding the Budget Session in two phases from January 31 to April 3, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, sources said on Wednesday.
They said the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.
There is usually a month-long break between the two phases of the Budget Session to allow parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to various ministries.
The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.
