Cabinet Eases FDI in Single Brand Retail, Approves 100% Foreign Investment in Coal Mining
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100 percent foreign direct investment under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the cabinet has allowed 100% FDI in Contract Manufacturing through automatic route. (Credits-ANI)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday relaxed FDI rule for foreign single brand retailers and also permitted foreign investment in contract manufacturing and coal mining.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.
To boost domestic manufacturing, 100% FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed, he said, adding that 26% FDI has been allowed in digital media.
On FDI in single brand retailing, the Cabinet has expanded the definition of mandatory 30 per cent domestic sourcing norm. It also allowed single brand retailers to start online sales, waiving the previous condition of setting up a mandatory brick-and-mortar store, he said.
