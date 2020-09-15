Cabinet Likely to Clear IIM for Bihar Among Slew of Projects as Modi Makes Urbanisation Push Ahead of Polls

The Union Cabinet is likely to clear AIIMS for Bihar. This institute shall come up in Darbhanga, sources said. The move comes ahead of state assembly elections.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Bihar for being the "powerhouse of country's talent". He had said that the influence of Bihar's youth and talent is everywhere. "If you go to any IIT, Bihar shines there as well. If you go to any other state, the strength of Bihar, the impression of labour here will be seen in the development of every state," the PM said.

PM Modi also praised chief minister Nitish Kumar for changing the situation of the state. "One-and-a-half decades ago, people of Bihar could not have imagined that a work started by the government could finish. But this has been changed by the Nitish Kumar government," he said on Tuesday.

The prime minister had inaugurated three petroleum sector projects worth Rs 900 crore. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and HPCL, PSUs under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"Centre has worked extensively in developing all energy related projects in Bihar. New India and new Bihar believes in fast-paced development," PM Modi said, adding that Bihar's contribution to India in every sector is clearly visible.