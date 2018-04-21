Amit Shah Rally LIVE: BJP Chief Launches Scathing Attack on Congress in Gandhi Family Bastion

We will keep track of major news events in India and across the world through this live blog. Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Big news right now: BJP chief Amit Shah is currently addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, the bastion and Lok Sabha seat of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The rally, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also present, got off to a late start after a minor fire triggered by short circuit. The fire is under control now. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath addressed the crowd and claimed the Congress’ move on the impeachment motion against the CJI had “exposed” the grand old party.
Apr 21, 2018 3:25 pm (IST)
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maliwal demanded that child rapists should be given capital punishment within six months of committing the crime. "The DCW has been petitioning you for the last 2.5 years to devise a system that ensures that those who rape minors are punished by death in six months time. We also sent you 5.5 lakh letters of support to back this demand," the letter reads.
मेरा पीएम @narendramodi जी को पत्र। केबिनेट मीटिंग में कानून तो संशोधन करें साथ ही फास्ट ट्रेक कोर्ट, पुलिस रिसोर्स, पुलिस अकाउंटीबिलिटी बढ़ायें तब तक अनशन नहीं तोड़ूँगी। pic.twitter.com/DcJM6J28o5
I won't give up: Swati Maliwal | As the central government proposed the death penalty for rapists of children younger than 12, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who went without food for the eighth day on Friday, said she won't end her fast until the law comes into force. " I congratulate people of this country for this victory. Very few protests have achieved so much in such less time. But until something concrete happens, I will not give up. Until a system is there which ensures safety for the last girl, I won't give up," she tweets.
I will continue the fast until the ordinance is passed. Also police resources and accountability needs to be increased. Really sad that some channels are playing false news that I have broken the fast. Praying to all news channels conscience to kindly not report fake news. https://t.co/AsqDyOApNr
Reacting to the minor fire which broke out at the venue, Amit Shah said when something big is about to happen some obstacles do come on the way. A minor fire broke out at the venue of a public meeting of BJP president Amit Shah, triggering panic and commotion in the audience. The fire, which was brought under control in short time, broke out due to an electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure, officials said. Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the dais at the time of the incident. State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed. Because of the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.
Apr 21, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)
Amit Shah at a public meeting in Rae Bareli takes up the Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Blast case. Shah asks Congress President Rahul Gandhi to apologise for defaming Hindu culture by claming Saffron terror. Now, He further said the term saffron terror was coined when Congress was in power... Asmeeanand ji has been cleared of charges
Apr 21, 2018 3:03 pm (IST)
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was known for violence, the Yogi Adityanath government took measures to flee the goons, the law system of the State has improved: Amit Shah at a public meeting in Raebareli
Apr 21, 2018 3:01 pm (IST)
BJP will make Raebareli free from family rule, will make Raebareli an ideal constituency... Congress have fooled the people in the name of development... It is the Narendra Modi government that pushed development in Uttar Pradesh and Raebareili: Amit Shah at a public meeting in Raebareli
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Rae bareli
Apr 21, 2018 2:48 pm (IST)
Congress has made people suffer. Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologise to Amit Shah for levelling false allegations against him: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
Apr 21, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)
Minor Fire at Amit Shah's Rally Under Control, Leaders Resume Speeches | BJP president Amit Shah was addressing a public rally in Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Raebareli on Saturday when a short circuit outside the main gate caused mild chaos. Amit Shah was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Both are still on stage. The mikes went off for about some time and the power supply was interrupted, but the minor fire has now been brought under control and the leaders have started speaking again.
Apr 21, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)
FLASH | Cabinet approves Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance 2018 that provides for confiscating properties of escapees: Sources. (reports: PTI)
Apr 21, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)
Update | The Union Cabinet has also decided to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases. In case of rape of a girl under the age of 16, minimum punishment increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment; minimum 20 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment for rape of a girl under 12 years has been provided in the Ordinance. (reports: ANI)
Apr 21, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)
Speaking to CNN-News18, Trisha Shetty, Activist said "What happened in Kathua falls under the rarest of rare cases. But a death penalty will not serve as a deterrent. In 90% of the rape cases, people who are raping children are close relatives/friends so a death penalty will increase the risk of children's' lives. We need swift justice, not a death penalty. The government needs to make sure that the fast track courts are really working.We re-victamise children by sending them to government hospitals."
#DeathForRapists -- What happened in Kathua falls under rarest of rare case. But death penalty will not serve as a deterrent. People who are raping children, over 99% cases are close to the child. Swift and assured justice is what we need: Trisha Shetty, activist to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/IgHTK7mDTp
Reacting to the Cabinet approvaing the promulgation of an ordinance on Child Rape, Congress leader Manish Tiwari said "finally, after four years the government have shown some spine. I will wait to see what the ordinance has."
#DeathForRapists -- The Entire issue of sexual assault, especially on a minor, is extremely sad. Steps are required, we have to ensure the safety of women. As a country, rising above politics and party, a lot needs to be done in this direction: @ManishTewari, Cong, to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/qjZjIfGkZ6
Cabinet approves promulgation of ordinance on Child Rape | The Union Cabinet today approved an ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age. Official sources said here that the criminal law amendment ordinance seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to introduce a new provision to sentence convicts of such crimes punishment of death. The move comes against the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Gujarat's Surat district recently. The rape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district had also outraged the nation. The ordinance would be now sent to the President for his approval.
Apr 21, 2018 2:03 pm (IST)
As the meeting concludes, Cabinet Ministers including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uma Bharti, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Harshvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, JP Nadda were seen leaving the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The emergency cabinet meeting was called in the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.
Apr 21, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)
Cabinet Meeting concludes | Union Cabinet Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg is over. The Cabinet is likely to pass an ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age is likely to come up before the Union Cabinet today. Against the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources aware of the development said today. According to the proposal, those convicted of committing rape on children up to 12 years can also be awarded death penalty. As the POCSO law stands today, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" is life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail. The Union Cabinet will likely to bring an ordinance to crack down on economic fugitives and attach their properties in a bid to bring them to book.
Apr 21, 2018 1:52 pm (IST)
Amit Shah address rally in Rae Bareli | Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah address a rally in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli. Amit Shah will attend several programmes as well. Though Amit Shah is in Rae Bareli, party workers from neighbouring areas, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi, will be attending the programmes, the leader said. Shah is also scheduled to hold meetings with party workers to review the BJP's preparedness for the 2019 general elections, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.
Apr 21, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)
Attacking the government, Yashwant Sinha said that the democratic institutions are being undermined, cites the press conference called by four senior judges of the Supreme Court. He also hits out at the government for the Election Commission.
Apr 21, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha today announced that he is quitting BJP. “I am declaring from this stage today that I am discontinuing my association with BJP,” he announced in Patna. He further said "The government did not care that the Budget Session was being stalled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call a single meeting with the Opposition to discuss their issues."
Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP: Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in Patna. pic.twitter.com/cOvInznyza
Yashwant Sinha Quits BJP | Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha today announced that he is quitting BJP. The dissident BJP leader said that he will not join any party, but will work for the democracy. “I am declaring from this stage today that I am discontinuing my association with BJP,” he announced in Patna. Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said he would lead a meeting of non BJP parties, including the Congress, to discuss alternative political platform on April 21 in Patna. The meeting has been called under the banner of Rashtra Manch, floated by him and another rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, will discuss present political scenario and the future course of action.
Apr 21, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)
Asaram verdict: Security stepped up around victim's house | With a special SC/ST court in Jodhpur all set to pronounce its verdict in a 2012 rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, the district administration here has stepped up security around the house of the victim."The security of the victim's family is continuously being monitored...Five policemen have been deployed at the house and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors," SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI today. "I am personally reviewing the security as the court judgement likely to come soon and officials are in touch with the family," the Superintendent of Police (SP) said. The father of the victim said that he had complete faith in the judiciary and was confident that justice would be done. Earlier this month, Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma of the Jodhpur court heard the final arguments from the prosecution and defence counsels for five months and reserved the order for April 25.
Apr 21, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)
Perpetrators of Unnao, Kathua rape incidents shouldn't be 'shielded, glorified': PFI | Terming the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents as "violent acts to subjugate, humiliate and instill fear", the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has asked the government to ensure that the perpetrators are neither "shielded nor glorified". PFI is a body advocating for effective formulation of gender sensitive population. Executive Chairperson, PFI, Poonam Muttreja, has demanded that the government act to ensure women in the country do not feel "insecure" and "unsafe". In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed, while a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and her father was killed in police custody after he refused to withdraw the FIR. "What happened in Kathua and Unnao are violent acts to subjugate, humiliate and instill fear. The government should condemn such atrocities, and ensure that the perpetrators are neither shielded nor glorified. "Justice has to be delivered before it is too late, or else we will only have an escalation of such acts of violence. We owe it to the victims of Kathua and Unnao, and to every girl and woman of our country," Muttreja said. The PFI said it has been running a year-long campaign 'Bas Ab Bahut Hogaya' (enough is enough) to end violence against girls and women along with actor Farhan Akhtar's initiative MARD and noted film-maker Feroz Abbas Khan.
Apr 21, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)
FLASH | Abu Salem 2002 extortion case: Delhi's Patiala House Court deferred pronouncement of order to 28th April
Apr 21, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)
13-year-old girl commits suicide after father rapes her | A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter following which she committed suicide in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said. The girl's body was found yesterday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said. Police sources said an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl. A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago, and her father was rebuked at the meeting, the sources said.
The incident came to light on Friday after the blood-soaked body of the baby was recovered from the basement of a building, following which the infant was taken to state-run MY Hospital here.
Apr 21, 2018 11:50 am (IST)
Cabinet meeting begins | Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Cabinet is to pass an ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age is likely to come up before the Union Cabinet today. Against the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources aware of the development said today. According to the proposal, those convicted of committing rape on children up to 12 years can also be awarded death penalty. As the POCSO law stands today, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" is life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail.
Apr 21, 2018 11:48 am (IST)
Rajnath Singh on Economic Fugitives | “Opposition parties are levelling allegations that people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled abroad. We will present a Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill before Parliament. Earlier, such offenders used to flee abroad and their properties would not be seized, now, their properties would be seized under this Bill,” says Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Apr 21, 2018 11:46 am (IST)
"In 92% cases, minor daughters are raped by someone from their family. I went into shock after reading news that a minor girl is raped by her father. I urge you to pass a bill so that such rapists are hanged to death," Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Pocso Amendment which is likely to be considered by the Cabinet today. An ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age is likely to come up before the Union Cabinet today. Against the backdrop of outrage over the incidents of rape of minors in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources aware of the development said today. According to the proposal, those convicted of committing rape on children up to 12 years can also be awarded death penalty. As the POCSO law stands today, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" is life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail.
Apr 21, 2018 10:47 am (IST)
FLASH | Navi Mumbai Commissioner has rejected parole application of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem; he had sought the parole for getting married
Apr 21, 2018 10:44 am (IST)
Army Jawan Injured in April 17 Ceasefire Violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Dies | An Army jawan, who was injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, succumbed to injuries at a military hospital here, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. His death raised the number of persons killed in over 650 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the state this year to 31, including 16 security personnel. Havildar Charanjeet Singh (42) suffered bullet injuries in the unprovoked Pakistani firing on army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector on April 17. He was evacuated and provided intensive medical care in a military hospital, the spokesman said.