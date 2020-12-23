Cabinet Nod for Rs 59,000 Crore Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for 4 Crore SC Students

In an attempt to make higher education accessible to marginalised students, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹59,000 crore Post Matric Scholarship for more than four crore Scheduled Caste (SC) students in the next five years.

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any post matric course starting from class 11th and onwards, with the government meeting the cost of education.

The Cabinet approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore of which the central government would spend Rs 35,534 crore (60 per cent). The balance amount would be spent by the state governments.

Starting from 2021-22, the central share in the scheme would be released on Direct Benefit Transfer mode directly into the bank accounts of the students as per fixed time schedule, after ensuring that the concerned state government has released their share, said the statement from the government.

"There will be transfer of financial assistance to the students under the scheme on DBT mode," according to the government statement, “preferably using the Aadhar Enabled Payment System”

The changes have been done to replace the existing ‘committed liability’ system by ensuring greater involvement of the central government in this scheme, the Union Cabinet said.

In the official statement, the government said central assistance, which was around Rs 1,100 crore annually during 2017-18 to 2019-20 would be increased more than 5 times to around Rs 6,000 core annually during 2020-21 to 2025-26.

The scheme would pursue enrolment of the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency, said the Cabinet.

According to the official statement, “A campaign will be launched to enrol students from the poorest households passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards, would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years.”

To ensure transparency and accountability the scheme will be run on an online platform with robust cyber security measures. “Monitoring mechanisms will be further strengthened through conduct of social audits, annual third party evaluation, and half-yearly self-audited reports from each institution,” said the statement.