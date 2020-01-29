Cabinet Nod to Amend Bills on Homeopathy Council & Indian System of Medicine Commission
Under the proposed amendments, the boards of the two bodies will now have more representatives of the states as well as doctors, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a media briefing.
File photo of Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the bills on National Commission for Homoeopathy and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, accepting recommendations of a parliamentary panel.
While state representatives will go up from six to 10, the doctors in the boards would increase from six to nine, he said.
Both the bills are pending in Rajya Sabha after being referred to the department-related standing committee on Health.
An official statement said the main objective of establishing National Commission for Indian System of Medicine is to promote equity by ensuring adequate supply of quality medical professionals and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services in Indian system of medicine.
