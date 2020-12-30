News18 Logo

india

Cabinet Nod to Opening Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Prakash Javadekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always pitched for maintaining good relations with all countries.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the opening of Indian missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic, a move that will help promote trade and cultural relations with these countries, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always pitched for maintaining good relations with all countries and the move was part of the efforts to further strengthen ties with other nations.


