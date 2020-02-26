Take the pledge to vote

Cabinet Nod to Order on Adopting Central Laws in Concurrent List for Jammu and Kashmir

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.

PTI

February 26, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to issue an order which will allow 37 central laws in the Concurrent List to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories. The new territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into being on October 31, 2019.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019.

"...It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India," it said.

The order will be issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the statement said.

