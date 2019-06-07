Take the pledge to vote

Cabinet Panel on Parliamentary Affairs Meets at Rajnath Singh's Residence

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party's cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The newly-set up Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met here on Friday ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha.

The committee met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chairs it.

Home Minister Amit Shah was among the ministers who attended the meeting which comes days before the parliament session beginning June 17.

A decision on the pro-tem Speaker who will administer oath to new members, election of Speaker on June 19, presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 are some of the important issues the committee is believed to have discussed.

The session will go on till July 26.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party's cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Joshi's visit to Gandhi's residence is part of the government's exercise to reach out to the opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said.

Joshi has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK's leader of house in the Lok Sabha T R Baalu.

Besides presentation of the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government. But the bills which sought to convert them into law could not be passed by Parliament.

Rajnath Singh also presided over a meeting of senior officials of his ministry on Friday to review operational matters and procurement issues of the armed forces.

He discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the armed forces, the Defence Ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Secretary (Defence Finance) Gargi Kaul and other senior officials of the ministry.

Singh was briefed by the officers about ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgradation.

The minister also reviewed matters related to Indian Coast Guard.

Singh instructed that separate meetings in respect of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force may be convened to discuss operational preparedness.

On Thursday, Singh reviewed defence acquisition issues and defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries (FFCs) and the policy matters pertaining to defence diplomacy, including bilateral, multilateral exercises, capacity building, training and material assistance to FFCs.

He was briefed about the Defence Planning Committee, set up in 2018.​

