Cabinet Plans to Amend Two Laws to Give More Teeth to NIA for Fresh Challenges
The amendments will also allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking, sources aware of the proposal said.
The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives.
New Delhi: Seeking to give more teeth to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the government plans to amend two laws to allow it to probe terrorist acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.
The Union cabinet will take a call on Monday on amending the NIA Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The amendment bill could be introduced in Parliament this week during the ongoing Monsoon session.
The amendments will also allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking, sources aware of the proposal said on Sunday. Amendment to Schedule 4 of the UAPA will allow the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terror links as a terrorist. As of now, only outfits are designated as 'terrorist organisations'.
The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives. Since 2017, the Union Home Ministry has been considering the two laws to give more power to the NIA to meet fresh challenges, the sources said.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- Fully Boarded Flight Forced to Wait for New Zealand's Victory
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s