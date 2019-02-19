English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Re-Promulgates Ordinance on Triple Talaq, Third Time in Less Than One Year
A bill which seeks to make the practice of talaq-e-biddat void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to issue the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence.
The Cabinet has given its nod to the Triple Talaq ordinance, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than one year.
