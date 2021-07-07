Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set for 'Youngest Team Ever', Record Number of OBCs & More Women; Rejig at 6pm

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: The first mega cabinet reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s second term will be the “youngest-ever”, with a record representation of OBCs, SCs and STs and more women picks. The new cabinet, to be announced at 6pm today, will have a special focus on the representation of ‘soshit, pidit, vanchhit and adivasi’ (underprivileged and tribal communities), sources told CNN-News18. They added that the council will also witness a record representation of Schedule Caste communities, and that about 24 ministers belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be inducted, as well. The government’s plan is to provide representation to even the smallest communities, with focus on each state and their relevant regions. Women’s representation will also be increased in the council, and the average age of the leaders will be lowest in the history of Independent India, the sources said. The sources added that special attention will be given to include who have administrative experience, either in the state or Centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with top ministers as well as the BJP chief at his residence at 5pm on Tuesday — amid growing buzz of a cabinet reshuffle later in the week — was cancelled earlier. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and party national general secretary BL Santhosh were expected to attend the meeting among others.
In a series of interactions held in the first fortnight of June, PM Modi was said to be focusing on the performance of the ministries given the massive challenge of Covid-19 that has wreaked havoc across the country in its second wave. The meetings have lasted anywhere between three to five hours with both cabinet as well as ministers of state being asked to attend the same. On June 5, Modi spoke to morcha chiefs of the BJP, including those of farmers, youth, SC/ST and women. A day later, he met party general secretaries.
Ministry of Cooperation To Provide Separate Administrative, Legal and Policy Framework | Terming the formation of the new ministry, a "historic move", the government said the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named today. The official statement said the ministry will help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots. "In our country, a cooperative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility," the government said. The ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS), it said.
Centre Creates Separate Ministry for Strengthening Cooperative Movement | The Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, an official statement said. Amid a strong buzz about a massive cabinet reshuffle exercise expected on Wednesday, the statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said the new ministry has been created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (through cooperation to prosperity). Terming it a "historic move", the government said the ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named on Wednesday.
Chirag Paswan Fumes Amid Reports of Uncle's Delhi Darbar Move, Says 'Not on LJP Quota' | Amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras getting an invite to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet, Chirag Paswan said Paras could not be appointed a minister from the LJP quota since he is no longer a part of the party. READ MORE
READ | New Cabinet to Have Record SC, ST, OBCs; More Women; Reshuffle at 6pm Today
The upcoming council of ministers is set to have a special focus on marginalised sections, with a record representation of Schedule Caste communities, top government sources told CNN-News18 on…
Cabinet Meet Likely to be Held at 11 AM | The Narendra Modi government is expected to reshuffle the Union Cabinet bringing in some fresh faces and accommodating allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). A Cabinet meeting is likely to be held at 11am today and the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers may take place at 6pm.
Ever since the Modi government came to power in May 2019, there has been no expansion in the Union Cabinet despite some ministers chairing as many as three Cabinet portfolios whereas some ministries do not have an MoS. With the withdrawal of Akali Dal from the NDA, the Modi government currently has ministers only from the BJP.
Political pundits have also indicated that the JD(U), a key ally of the BJP in Bihar, would like to be represented in the ministry. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March 2019, is still waiting to be given a ministerial berth after having delivered the results in Madhya Pradesh. Sarbananda Sonowal who was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam chief Minister, is also likely to be accommodated in the cabinet as would former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi.
With Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh facing assembly polls next year, the BJP wants to add more votes to its kitty. The focus is on several castes and groups that have gone unrepresented or underrepresented in the union and state cabinets. So some faces from western UP, some unrepresented castes or groups, etc., are likely to be given prominent positions in Delhi and even in Uttar Pradesh.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here