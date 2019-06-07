Take the pledge to vote

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha Gets Three-month Extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension for further period of three months, beyond June 12, 2019 it said.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha Gets Three-month Extension
File photo of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha (Twitter)
New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was on Friday given three-month extension, the third one after assuming the top post, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

In May 2015, Sinha was appointed Cabinet Secretary for a fixed two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension for further period of three months, beyond June 12, 2019 it said.

Earlier, Sinha's term was extended for one-year each in 2017 and 2018. This is the third time that Sinha's tenure has been extended.

