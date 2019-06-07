English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha Gets Three-month Extension
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension for further period of three months, beyond June 12, 2019 it said.
File photo of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha was on Friday given three-month extension, the third one after assuming the top post, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.
In May 2015, Sinha was appointed Cabinet Secretary for a fixed two-year term.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension for further period of three months, beyond June 12, 2019 it said.
Earlier, Sinha's term was extended for one-year each in 2017 and 2018. This is the third time that Sinha's tenure has been extended.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kolaigaran Movie Review: You Won't Be Able to Guess the Culprit
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results