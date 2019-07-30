LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: Cafe Coffee Day Founder, SM Krishna's Son-in-law Untraceable, Cops Launch Probe

News18.com | July 30, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. According to reports, Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.

The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him. According to his driver, Siddhartha, known as the Coffee King of India, was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar.
Jul 30, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him.

The businessman's driver said that Siddhartha was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar. (Image: The car he was travelling in)

Jul 30, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

According to reports, Siddhartha alighted his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.

Jul 30, 2019 7:21 am (IST)

SM Krishna's Son-in-Law Siddhartha Missing | V G Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former External Affairs and Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna,  reportedly missing in Mangalore from last evening. Siddhartha also owns Asia's single largest Coffee estate. 

The news of Siddhartha's disappearance has spread like wildfire across Karnataka and hundreds of his relatives and friends have gathered at his father-in-law and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's house in Bengaluru.

Siddhartha is married to SM Krishna's first daughter Malavika. They have two sons. Besides Cafe Coffee Day, Siddhartha has founded a hospitality chain which runs a seven-star resort Serai and Cicada.

Siddhartha is from a coffee growing family in Chickmagalur district and made it big through his vision and hard work.

He first founded Cafe Coffee Day in mid 1990s on Brigade Road which has now become an international brand. He recently sold his stakes in a software company Mindtree for about Rs 3,000 crore. He was recently in the news for being in talks with Coca-Cola to sell CCD.

His chain of companies employ over 10,000 people across India.
