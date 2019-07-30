VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: Cafe Coffee Day Founder, SM Krishna’s Son-in-law Untraceable, Cops Launch Probe

Read More

VG Siddhartha Missing LIVE: VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's largest Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day who also owns Asia's single-largest coffee estate, is reportedly missing since Monday evening. According to reports, Siddhartha got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, about 375km from Bengaluru, but did not return even after an hour. A panicked driver went down looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.The Dakshina Kannada police have launched a massive search for him. According to his driver, Siddhartha, known as the Coffee King of India, was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he got off from the car near Kotekar.