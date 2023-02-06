CAG Signs Agreement with Audit Authorities of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan for Sharing Expertise

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Monday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with auditing authorities of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Supreme Audit Institutions (SCO SAI) Leaders’ meeting.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two nations in the field of auditing, the office of CAG said in a statement.

The MoUs will also provide a platform for the exchange of auditing professionals and technical teams, collaboration in training programmes, and mutual assistance in conducting audits, it said.

The agreements are a step forward in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of the three nations, it said.

The MoU with SAI Tajikistan was signed with Karakhon Chillazoda, Chairman, Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan, and it will help develop and strengthen respective institution’s professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of audit.

Both SAIs also agreed to explore means of capacity development support and cooperate on areas that are mutually beneficial, it said.

CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu said that this MoU was a reaffirmation of the values and goals that the two institutions share over a long period and a cementing of the ties that already exist between the two nations.

The other MoU was signed with the Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Natalya Godunova.

Murmu said that the SAIs commit to cooperate within their areas of competence to enhance and improve their respective external audit practices.

This cooperation will encompass the exchange of experience in methodologies and procedures, joint efforts in professional training and personnel development, sharing of information and best practices through workshops, conferences, and technical meetings.

The SCO SAI Leaders Summit is being held in India from February 6-8, and is being attended by the heads of Supreme Audit Institutions from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

Read all the Latest India News here