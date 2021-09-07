CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Business » Cairn Accepts $1bn Refund Offer, to Drop Cases Against India Within Days: CEO
1-MIN READ

Cairn Accepts $1bn Refund Offer, to Drop Cases Against India Within Days: CEO

Cairn CEO Simon Thomson said the offer to return money seized to enforce retrospective tax demand in lieu of dropping all litigations against the government is acceptable. (image for representation only)

Cairn CEO Simon Thomson said the offer to return money seized to enforce retrospective tax demand in lieu of dropping all litigations against the government is acceptable. (image for representation only)

The firm termed 'bold' the legislation passed last month to cancel a 2012 policy that gave the tax department power to go back 50 years.

New Delhi: UK-based Cairn Energy PLC on Tuesday said it will drop litigations to seize Indian properties in countries ranging from France to the US, within a couple of days of getting a USD 1 billion refund resulting from the scrapping of a retrospective tax law.

The firm, which gave India its biggest onland oil discovery, termed "bold" the legislation passed last month to cancel a 2012 policy that gave the tax department power to go back 50 years and slap capital gains levies wherever ownership had changed hands overseas but business assets were in India.

The offer to return money seized to enforce retrospective tax demand in lieu of dropping all litigations against the government "is acceptable to us," Cairn CEO Simon Thomson told .

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 07, 2021, 15:12 IST