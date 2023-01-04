CHANGE LANGUAGE
Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Plea of TMC’s Anubrata in Cattle Smuggling Case

PTI

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 16:54 IST

Kolkata, India

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI in the case on August 11(Image: Anubrata Mondal/Twitter)

A division bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and AK Gupta rejected the bail plea, maintaining that the court is not inclined to grant the prayer at this stage

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected a bail prayer of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case.

Mondal had prayed for bail, submitting that he has been in custody for over 145 days in connection with the case.

The CBI opposed the prayer, claiming that he may derail the investigation into the cattle smuggling case by trying to influence witnesses being probed by it.

A division bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and AK Gupta rejected the bail plea, maintaining that the court is not inclined to grant the prayer at this stage.

The Central Bureau of Investigation claimed that Mondal, using his political clout, was the main facilitator for smooth transportation of cattle through Birbhum district for smuggling them to Bangladesh.

Mondal’s counsel stated that no such evidence has been found.

Mondal is the Birbhum district president of the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

first published:January 04, 2023, 16:42 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 16:54 IST
