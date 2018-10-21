English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calculator in Board Exams for Dyslexic Students: SC Asks CBSE to Decide on Case-by-case Basis
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that there cannot be uniform rule in this regard and the CBSE should make a decision taking into account the sensibilities and needs of the candidates concerned.
File image of the Supreme Court building. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the CBSE to decide on a case-by-case basis whether a calculator should be allowed for examinees suffering from dyslexia or other form of disabilities.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that there cannot be uniform rule in this regard and that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) should make a decision taking into account the sensibilities and needs of the candidates concerned.
"The question of providing concessions/facilities to the children/ persons with disabilities, naturally, would depend upon the facts of each case. Consequently, all questions arising are left open to be decided in appropriate cases," stated the Court in its recent order.
In 2007, the CBSE had moved the top court in appeal against two orders by the Bombay High Court, allowing use of calculator by candidates suffering from dyslexia.
In its order, the High Court had noted that the Maharashtra state education board already had provisions for allotting extra time and use of calculators for examinees suffering from disability of certain kinds.
The High Court had also shot down the Board's contention that such candidates should not opt for subjects such as mathematics, accounts, physics and chemistry.
It has said that the CBSE should rather encourage these candidates for opting such subjects.
While admitting the appeal in 2007, the apex court had stayed the High Court order and the matter remained pending ever since.
Recently, the bench took up the matter for final disposal and underscored that the High Court order was confined to the facts of that particular case. It said that there was no point keeping the matter pending and that it could be wrapped up by asking the Board to take appropriate decision in a given facts of the case.
