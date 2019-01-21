English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calcuta University Declares Result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Exam, Click Here to Know More
The results have been published to provide immediate information to the examinees and should not be considered original Mark Sheets.
The University of Calcutta’s result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 has been released on its official website.
The results can be accessed from the official website - http://wbresults.nic.in.
Click here to get the direct link to check CU B.A., B.Sc. Part-I 2018 result.
To check the result:
1. Go to the official website of West Bengal result portal -wbresults.nic.in
2. Click on the 'B.A./B.Sc.Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System)
3. Enter your roll number and submit. Your results will appear on screen
