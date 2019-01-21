LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Calcuta University Declares Result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Exam, Click Here to Know More

The results have been published to provide immediate information to the examinees and should not be considered original Mark Sheets.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Calcuta University Declares Result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Exam, Click Here to Know More
Image for Representation
The University of Calcutta’s result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 has been released on its official website.

The results can be accessed from the official website - http://wbresults.nic.in.

Click here to get the direct link to check CU B.A., B.Sc. Part-I 2018 result.

To check the result:

1. Go to the official website of West Bengal result portal -wbresults.nic.in
2. Click on the 'B.A./B.Sc.Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System)
3. Enter your roll number and submit. Your results will appear on screen

The results have been published to provide immediate information to the examinees and should not be considered original Mark Sheets.



