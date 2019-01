Calcuta University Declares Result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Exam, Click Here to Know More

The University of Calcutta’s result for B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 has been released on its official website.The results can be accessed from the official website - http://wbresults.nic.in To check the result:1. Go to the official website of West Bengal result portal - wbresults.nic.in 2. Click on the 'B.A./B.Sc.Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System)3. Enter your roll number and submit. Your results will appear on screenThe results have been published to provide immediate information to the examinees and should not be considered original Mark Sheets.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.