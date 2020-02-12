Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Parsi Woman’s Plea in Calcutta HC over Fire Temple Entry May See Court Proceedings Live-streamed for the First Time

This may probably turn out to be the first case in the country where court proceedings are live-streamed. The court, however, is yet to decide on the medium through which live-streaming would be allowed.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parsi Woman’s Plea in Calcutta HC over Fire Temple Entry May See Court Proceedings Live-streamed for the First Time
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.

Kolkata: For probably the first time in the country, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted permission to live-stream the hearing in a petition currently pending. The hearing is in connection with a Parsi woman's plea seeking her grandchildren's entry into the fire temple, the Zoroastrian community's place of worship.

When asked why a request for live-streaming was made, lawyer Phiroze Edulji said there was a need for the entire Parsi community in the country to listen to the court's take on the matter.

A case has been filed by Prochy N Mehta and her daughter Sanaya Mehta Vyas, who married outside the community and, as per norms, is no more allowed to enter the fire temple.

"According to rituals, anyone marrying outside the community cannot enter the fire temple. Through live-streaming, we want every Indian Parsi to have access to the whole hearing process and hear the court's take," said Edulji.

The defendants in the case are late Ervad Dhunjeebhoy Byramjee Mehta's Zoroastrian Anjuman Atash Adaram Trust and the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata, which is a member of the trust and is also seeking live-streaming of the court hearings.

Edulji said a plea earlier put forth by the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata to live-stream the proceedings was rejected by the trial court. "We went for an intra-court appeal and on Wednesday, Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Kaushik Chandra accepted our application," he said.

"Currently, the case against the entry of children of those married outside the Parsi community has been sent back to the single-judge bench and my client will file an application against it," added the laywer.

The next date of hearing is yet to be announced. The court is also yet to decide on the medium through which live-streaming would be allowed.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram