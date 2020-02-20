Take the pledge to vote

Calcutta HC Asks School Education Department to Clear Dues of Teacher 10 Years After Death

Karuna Panja, the teacher's mother and only legal heir, had approached the school education department for payment of her dues and family pension, her lawyer Ashish Chowdhury said.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the West Bengal school education department to pay the dues of a teacher, who died in harness in an accident, to her mother -- almost a decade after her demise.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the department to clear the dues of Kakali Panja, a teacher at Sahanpur Netaji Subhas High School in Howrah district who remained unmarried till death, within 16 weeks of receiving the court order.

Panja died in an accident in April 2011. Karuna Panja, her mother and only legal heir, had approached the school education department for payment of her dues and family pension, her lawyer Ashish Chowdhury said.

Failing to get the money despite reminders, Karuna then moved the high court in 2015, seeking direction to the department for release of pension and other benefits. The high court directed that payment be made to her, Chowdhury said.

However, Karuna moved the court again earlier this year, claiming that she had not been given her dues, despite submitting all documents, in line its order.

After hearing her plea and examining the documents, Justice Bharadwaj directed the school education department to pay death-cum-retirement benefits to the mother of the deceased within 16 weeks of receiving the order.

