Calcutta HC Bans Use and Sale of Firecrackers on Kali Puja and Chhath

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee gave the direction while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

Kali Puja is on November 15. The court directed that the ban will also be in force during Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja.

The court said that guidelines, which were in place during Durga Puja such as no entry to pandals, will also be in effect during Kali Puja. The bench lauded the state government for effectively implementing the court-directed guidelines on Durga Puja.

It asked the police to ensure that the norms are strictly enforced on Kali Puja as well. Fifteen people will be allowed in the Kali Puja pandals having an area up to 300 sq metres, and 45 persons in the bigger ones, the court said.

The bench also disallowed procession during immersion.