Calcutta HC Directs CBI to Appear Before WB Speaker for Submitting Chargesheets Against MLAs Without His Permission

Calcutta High Court on Monday directed CBI officers to appear before the West Bengal speaker at 4 pm of the day as per his summons to the probe agency for submitting charge sheets against lawmakers in the Narada sting tapes case without his permission. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha fixed the hearing of CBI’s petition challenging Speaker Biman Banerjee’s summons for Tuesday. Justice Mantha allowed CBI officers to seek adjournment of hearing from the speaker on appearing before the Chair citing the pendency of their petition before the high court. The speaker has summoned senior CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers to explain why no permission had been taken from his office before submitting charge sheets against legislators of West Bengal in recent times.

CBI had arrested MLAs Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra in connection with the Narada sting case. The three Trinamool Congress MLAs, of whom Mukherjee and Hakim are ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet have since been released on bail.

