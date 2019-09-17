Calcutta HC Extends Interim Protection from Arrest to Mukul Roy in Railway Panel Case Till November 8
A division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta adjourned the hearing of Roy's plea till November 5 on a prayer by the West Bengal government.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership till November 8.
A division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta adjourned the hearing of Roy's plea till November 5 on a prayer by the West Bengal government.
Appearing for the state, public prosecutor Saswata Mukherjee told the court that the police have collected documents and materials relevant to the case and need time to verify these.
The division bench then said it will hear the matter after the Durga Puja vacation on November 5 and extended interim protection from arrest to Roy till November 8.
Roy was first granted a week-long protection from arrest by the high court on August 29 and it was extended from time to time.
The BJP leader moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of cheating filed by Santu Ganguly, a businessman, against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local labour wing leader of the saffron party.
Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Ghosh had taken Roy's name while assuring him membership of a Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and took a bribe of several lakhs from him.
Following Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police on August 21, Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail since his name had cropped up in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'They Play With Your Dignity': Cristiano Ronaldo Says he Was Embarrassed by Rape Allegations
- 22 Years and Countless Battles Later, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become a Pokémon Master
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications Leak Claims to Reveal All New Features
- BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma