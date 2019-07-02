Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Calcutta HC Extends Protection to Former Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar till July 22

The court said it would commence from July 15 hearing of quashing of the CBI notice as sought by Rajeev Kumar, who is now the additional director general CID.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Calcutta HC Extends Protection to Former Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar till July 22
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Loading...

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended till July 22 the protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from the CBI taking any coercive action against him.

The court said it would commence from July 15 hearing of quashing of the CBI notice as sought by Kumar, who is now the additional director general CID.

Justice Asha Arora extended the protection granted to Kumar, who had sought relaxation of the May 30 order directing him not to leave Calcutta Police jurisdiction on the grounds of the position he occupies.

The court while granting Kumar the interim relief, asked him to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Justice Arora also fixed the date of hearing his application for relaxation of the May 30 order from July 15 along with his main application for quashing of the CBI notice, which was served to him on May 22.

Kumar has already been interrogated by the CBI twice in connection with the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scheme that has hit thousands of small investors.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram