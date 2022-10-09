Calcutta HC May Hear on Tuesday ED Plea to Grill TMC Leader's Arrested Guard in Delhi

The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday to take Saigal Hossain, a former security guard of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in its custody and question him in Delhi in a cattle smuggling case. Hossain was arrested by the CBI for alleged complicity and amassing of huge wealth in connection with its investigation into the case.

He is at present lodged in Asansol correctional home. The ED has prayed before the high court that an Asansol special court order refusing its application to take Hossain in its custody and interrogate him in Delhi be set aside, the agency’s counsel Phiroze Edulji said on Sunday.

The prayer is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before the vacation bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The ED arrested Hossain on Friday for not cooperating with its officers during questioning at Asansol correctional home, which it was doing with permission from the special court.

The accused is in judicial remand after being in CBI custody for 15 days following his arrest in June. Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

