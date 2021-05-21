Calcutta HC Orders House Arrest of Four Leaders Held in Narada Case

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered house arrest of four political leaders, including two Bengal ministers, who were held in the Narada sting tapes case earlier in the week. The judges of the division bench — presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal — differed in opinion over vacating a stay given by it on bail granted by a special CBI court to ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

The bench, also comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee, finally directed that the leaders, placed under judicial remand so far, will remain in house confinement for now. It also decided to refer the matter to a different bench owing to difference of opinion between Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

Hearing in the case is still in progress following prayers from both sides for further arguments on the court’s house arrest order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, has pleaded for a stay on the execution of the order.

Meanwhile, Sr Advocate AM Singhvi said that he is “taken aback" by the house-arrest order, as it has been passed mid-way of the hearing.

He said, “The arrested TMC leaders should be released on interim bail till the matter is heard by the larger bench. The interim situation should be freedom. These are Ministers, MLAs. There is no possibility of flight risk. There has been no slightest allegation of them not cooperating with investigation."

Justice Arijit Banerjee said, “One of the members of the bench thought it fit to grant interim-bail. The other member of the bench did not agree. So this point of interim bail has to be considered by the larger-bench. In the meantime, considering pandemic situation, house arrest given."

Senior advocate AM Singhvi said that the arrest of the TMC Ministers affect the Covid work in State of West Bengal.

“Ministers should also be given access to the files related to COVID work, vaccination etc, if they are kept in house arrest. The accused cannot be kept in custody just because Solicitor General wants to file an SLP against the order," he added.

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said, " Firhad Hakim is working regularly for COVID- vaccination related matters. His presence is necessary for COVID work in Kolkata. So necessary to give him access to files and permit him to meet officials."

The four leaders were arrested by the CBI on Monday morning in connection with its probe into the Narada sting tape case. The high court had on Monday night stayed the lower court’s decision to grant bail to the four leaders.

