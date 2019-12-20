Calcutta HC Seeks Detailed Report on Law and Order Status from Mamata Banerjee Government
Calcutta High Court also asked the AG to take instructions from the West Bengal government on its use of public funds for issuing advertisements and running campaigns against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed district-wise report on the present law and order situation in the state and damage of public properties following violent protests over the amended citizenship law.
The division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee asked state Advocate General Kishore Dutta to submit the report by Monday.
The high court also asked the AG to take instructions from the West Bengal government on its use of public funds for issuing advertisements and running campaigns against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC.
The bench was hearing PILs filed over the breakdown of law and order and constitutional validity of the West Bengal government's campaign that the amended Citizenship Act will not be implemented in the state though the Supreme Court has refused to give a stay on it.
On suspending internet in various parts of the state by the state government, which was also challenged by the petitioners, the bench observed that the competent authorities take a call on its withdrawal or suspension based on ground realities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru Man's Query About Dry Day During Section 144 Imposition Has Internet in Splits
- Emilia Clarke Thought She Would Lose Game of Thrones Due to Brain Aneurysms
- When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Secretly Rehearsed for A Song
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again