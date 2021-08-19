Calcutta HC Singles Out BJP Worker’s Murder, Says it Had to Order 2nd Autopsy After Cops Refused

The scathing Calcutta High Court order on the post-poll violence in West Bengal has singled out the brutal murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, saying how it had to order a second autopsy of the body after the police and state administration kept refusing his family the same.

The high court in its order has specifically directed handing over the second autopsy report and DNA report of Sarkar to the CBI. A BJP worker and vice-president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Trade Union Council was allegedly lynched to death in Narkeldanga in Kolkata on May 2, the day when election results were declared with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning the seat.

Sarkar’s family alleged that he was dragged by his neck using a cable wire and then hit with stones till he died. His pet dogs too were killed by the mob, the family alleged.

The brutual murder also found a mention in the NHRC’s interim report, which said Sarkar’s body was lying in the mortuary as the family was demanding second autopsy, but the police and the Bengal administration denied to do so.

“His brother had to approach this court for conducting a second autopsy, which was allowed and it was conducted from Command Hospital, Kolkata, as the victim was not having faith in the government machinery,” the court order stated.

The court also ordered that the autopsy report shall specifically mention “about the condition of the body as to whether it was properly preserved in the hospital where it was”.

Sarkar’s DNA test report was later submitted to the court in a sealed cover along with another envelope containing a certificate under Section 65-B of the Evidence Act with reference to the video recording of the autopsy. The court ordered both documents to be kept in safe custody with the Registrar General.

“The sealed cover submitted by the committee along with its report, second autopsy report of Abhijit Sarkar, DNA analysis report as submitted by the Director Command Hospital, Kolkata, and any other sealed cover pertaining to the case, lying with the Registrar General of this court shall be handed over to the authorised officer of the CBI against proper receipt,” the HC said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here