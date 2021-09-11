Calcutta HC Stays Bengal Education Dept’s Order Seeking Refund of Hiked Salaries

Government Teachers of West Bengal received some respite on Friday after the Calcutta High Court directed an interim stay on the state education department’s decision seeking a refund of increased salary from teachers recruited 15 years ago.

The school teachers had challenged the West Bengal Education Department’s directive seeking a refund of salary hike at the Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court directed the state education department not to seek a refund of the hiked salary of teachers till the case is not disposed of.

According to West Bengal’s Education Department’s circular, the department was seeking a refund of the increased salary of government teachers recruited between 2004 and 2006.

The state government education notice stated that when the notification for hiring was taken out in the year between 2004 and 2006, the teachers had to take a training degree within five years of getting the job and submit it with the department.

The education department further states that since the teachers did not submit their training degree certificates as per the notification, the teachers will have to refund the increased salary they have received and if they do not do so, it will be deducted from the salaries.

The rule was that teachers would take a training degree within 5 years of getting the job. Due to various legal complications, this degree has not been given to the teachers. Most of them are in the ninth, tenth and eleventh and twelfth classes. And if it is not returned, the school education department will be forced to exclude it from the salary along with other benefits.

The Supreme Court, earlier in its observation, said that the period was also extended to get the training degree and submit it with the education department.

A teacher said, “The state department after 15 years is asking for a refund of the previous hike salary. In the last 15 years, every teacher recruited between 2004 and 2006 has received a hike every year according to the government norms.”

The teacher further added, “If the education department takes the refund then we will be teaching almost for free and have no money to survive.”

