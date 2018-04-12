GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Calcutta HC Stays Panchayat Poll Process in West Bengal Till April 16, Seeks Poll Panel Report

The Calcutta High Court also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the BJP for misleading the court, PTI reported.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Calcutta HC Stays Panchayat Poll Process in West Bengal Till April 16, Seeks Poll Panel Report
Representative Picture. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the process for panchayat elections in West Bengal till April 16, asking the State Election Commission to file a detailed status report.

While staying the election process, Justice Subrata Talukdar also sought from the State Election Commission by Monday a comprehensive status report on the poll process, detailing the number of nominations filed and the percentage of nominations rejected, amongst other information.

The court said it would hear on April 16 the pleas challenging the SEC's decision to withdraw its April 9 notification, which had extended the date for filing nominations by a day.

Justice Talukdar had on April 10 stayed the withdrawal of SEC's April 9 notification, directing the Commission to treat its order of cancellation as kept in abeyance.

Justice Talukdar also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the BJP for misrepresentation.

He held that the BJP had moved both the high court and the Supreme Court on similar pleas and likened its conduct to "forum hopping".

The apex court had yesterday directed the BJP to approach the Calcutta High Court with its grievances over the deadline for filing of nominations for the panchayat polls in West Bengal.

Apart from the BJP, the CPIM and the Congress too has moved the high court challenging the SEC's decision.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You