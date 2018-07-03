GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Calcutta University B.Com Part 3 (Honors) Exam 2018 Results out at wbresults.nic.in: Check Now

Updated:July 3, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Representative image.
Calcutta University B.Com Part 3 (Honors) Exam 2018 Result has been declared today i.e. 3rd July 2018 on the official results website of University of Calcutta - wbresults.nic.in.

The result was declared by the official results partners and candidates can access the results from the official results portal of West Bengal. The results for BCom Part 1 (Supplementary) Examination 2017 along with BA/ BSc Part 3 (Honours/ Major) Examination 2018 were earlier announced on 28th June 2018.

Candidates who had appeared for BCom Part 3 (Honours) Exam can follow the instructions below to check their results now.

How to check Calcutta University BCom Part 3 Exam Results 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbresults.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on link – ‘BCom Part 3 (Honours) Examination, 2018’, Results Published on 3rd July 2018

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number

Step 4 – Click on Submit

Step 5 – Download your Result and take a Print Out for further reference

Direct Link - http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult/cures_bcom_p3.htm

Candidates who are not satisfied with their exam results can apply for Revaluation and the process for the same will be shared by Calcutta University soon.

The official Marksheets will be released by the varsity at a later date.

